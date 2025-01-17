Evolution Icon Evolution
Intelligent Design Icon Intelligent Design

Günter Bechly on Fossils and Common Descent

January 17, 2025, 6:44 AM
Photo: Chrismooreia michaelbehei, a fossil dragonfly species, 191 million years old, named in honor of ID scientist Michael Behe, by Günter Bechly.

Editor’s note: Today at this time, normally, we would be publishing another installment of Günter Bechly’s Fossil Friday series. No more. Farewell!

We were shocked and grieved to learn of the death of our friend and colleague Günter Bechly last week. Günter was a world-class paleontologist and an inspiration to many for his learned insight into the fossil record and his brave rejection of Darwinian dogma. We are sharing a two-part interview originally recorded in 2018 with host Sarah Chaffee. In this exchange, Günter spotlights some problems the fossil record poses for Darwinism and, specifically, the theory’s idea of universal common ancestry. Bechly was a proponent of Darwinism until he discovered, well into his career, what he sees as significant scientific reasons to doubt the evolutionary story. The occasion for this conversation was an essay he and Stephen Meyer contributed to Theistic Evolution: A Scientific, Philosophical, and Theological Critique, an anthology from Crossway books.

This is Part 1 of a two-part conversation. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Andrew McDiarmid

Director of Podcasting and Senior Fellow
Andrew McDiarmid is Director of Podcasting and a Senior Fellow at the Discovery Institute. He is also a contributing writer to MindMatters.ai. He produces ID The Future, a podcast from the Center for Science & Culture that presents the case, research, and implications of intelligent design and explores the debate over evolution. He writes and speaks regularly on the impact of technology on human living. Discovery Institute co-founder and bestselling author George Gilder has called McDiarmid "a scintillating venturer beyond the surfaces of technology to their hidden depths and meanings." His work has appeared in numerous publications, including the New York Post, Houston Chronicle, The Daily Wire, San Francisco Chronicle, Real Clear Politics, Newsmax, The American Spectator, The Federalist, Technoskeptic Magazine, and elsewhere. In addition to his roles at the Discovery Institute, he promotes his homeland as host of the Scottish culture and music podcast Simply Scottish, available anywhere podcasts are found. Andrew holds an MA in Teaching from Seattle Pacific University and a BA in English/Creative Writing from the University of Washington. Learn more about his work at andrewmcdiarmid.org.

Share

Tags

CrosswayDarwinian evolutionDarwinismdeathevolutionfossil recordGünter BechlyID the Futureintelligent designpaleontologistspodcastStephen MeyerTheistic Evolution (book)