Photo: A human cell, by Marc Vidal, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

Could the components of the eukaryotic cell division process have arisen through a gradual, unguided process? On a new episode of ID the Future, Dr. Jonathan McLatchie casts light on the unlikelihood of this proposition as he continues a four-episode series with me on the intelligent design and irreducible complexity of eukaryotic cell division.

Jumping into the technical aspects of biological processes can be a little daunting for some, but it’s a crucial step if we are to understand why Darwinian evolutionary mechanisms are inadequate to explain the origin and diversity of life on Earth. Biochemist Michael Behe writes that in order to understand the barriers to evolution, we have to “bite the bullet of complexity.” So wading into a little of the complexity of living things is part of the excitement of going where the evidence leads. And who better to do that with than Dr. McLatchie, whose knowledge of evolutionary biology and cell processes merits the highest esteem?

A Brief Overview

In this segment of the series, McLatchie begins with a brief overview of the eukaryotic cell cycle before zooming into some of the key molecular machinery responsible for the success of mitosis. He describes the mitotic spindle, which is responsible for the delicate handling and movement of chromosomes during the division process. He explains the function of the motor proteins that aid in the assembly and function of the spindle, and gives us a taste of the life-or-death consequences for the cell if the process should go awry. He concludes by illustrating why this remarkable process is beyond the reach of a Darwinian framework to explain, while reminding us why eukaryotic cell division exhibits the hallmarks of an intelligently designed system.

