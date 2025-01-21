Intelligent Design in the Eukaryotic Cell Cycle

Image: Cell division, via Wikimedia Commons.

On a new episode of ID the Future, I begin a series with Dr. Jonathan McLatchie delving into the remarkable design and irreducible complexity of the eukaryotic cell cycle. We discuss the differences between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells, the phases involved in eukaryotic cell division, and the concept of irreducible complexity. We explore how various components of the cell division process, such as kinetochores and microtubules, are essential for successful mitosis and why these systems are more likely the product of intelligent design than an unguided evolutionary process.

In his book On the Origin of Species, Charles Darwin uses the Latin expression “Natura non facit saltus,” which translates to “Nature does not make jumps.” That’s the built-in limitation of Darwinian processes: by default they are stepwise and gradual. And of course, Darwin acknowledged this himself as a test of evolution in the Origin: “If it could be demonstrated that any complex organ existed, which not possibly have been formed by numerous, successive, slight modifications, my theory would absolutely break down.” A close inspection of the components and processes involved in eukaryotic cell division demonstrates just one of many such systems that disqualify Mr. Darwin’s theory as an adequate explanation for their origin. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

