Photo: C. S. Lewis, via Asar Studios/Alamy (Celestial Images).

I was shocked during Covid by the way healthy respect for science shaded rapidly into cowering submission and unquestioning scientistic worship of authority. Our culture has still not fully acknowledged what happened. About half of the United States remains in denial. However, C. S. Lewis would not have been surprised, and perhaps I would have been less shocked if I’d read him more closely beforehand. Dr. John West explained recently in a fascinating presentation in Cambridge, England. Watch: