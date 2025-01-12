Walt Disney’s Views on Science and Its Dangers

Photo credit: Boris Dzhingarov, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

On a classic episode of ID the Future, John West, Managing Director of the Center for Science and Culture and author of Walt Disney and Live Action, talks about how science is portrayed in Walt Disney’s films and theme parks. Disney’s worldview was an interesting blend of 19th-century morals with a 21st-century vision for science and technology. A futurist, Disney was given to techno-utopianism and his works tended to reflect this, but they have also offered warning messages about the dangers posed by both science and technology. John West explores these interests both in Disney’s exhibits and his film works. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Dig Deeper