A Better Explanation for Human Origins

Photo: Skull of "Mrs. Ples," by José Braga; Didier Descouens, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

What is wrong with the standard evolutionary story of human origins? On a classic episode of ID the Future, host Eric Anderson begins a two-part conversation with geologist Dr. Casey Luskin to discuss why evolutionary models of paleo-anthropology, genetics, and evolutionary psychology fail to account for human origins. Dr. Luskin contributed a chapter on the topic in the 2023 book Science and Faith in Dialogue, which also features chapters from Stephen Meyer, Guillermo Gonzalez, James Tour, Marcos Eberlin, and others.

In Part 1, Luskin describes his experiences in South Africa while earning a PhD in Geology from the University of Johannesburg. During his time there, Luskin had many opportunities to study various hominid fossils. Here he explains why he is convinced that intelligent design far better explains the fossil evidence than does Darwinian evolution. “There’s an evolutionary paradigm that governs the interpretation of virtually every fossil that’s found,” notes Luskin. “The question I have is whether other models are also consistent with the data.”

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 1 of a two-part conversation.

Dig Deeper