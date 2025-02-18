Photo credit: X-ray: NASA/CXC/Penn State Univ./L. Townsley et al.; Infrared: NASA/JPL-CalTech/SST; Optical: NASA/STScI/HST; Radio: ESO/NAOJ/NRAO/ALMA; Image Processing: NASA/CXC/SAO/J. Schmidt, N. Wolk, K. Arcand.

Humans seem to be drawn in a certain direction toward truth and beauty. Is that an accident of nature? Or is there a higher truth prompting it? On a new episode of ID the Future, we’re pleased to share the first half of an engaging conversation between philosopher of science Dr. Stephen Meyer and historian of science Michael Shermer about science, God, the origin of information, and the nature of mind. The conversation was hosted by comedian and podcaster Bryan Callen on The Bryan Callen Show.

In Part 1, Meyer and Shermer begin by revealing a common approach to scientific investigation: they both take a Bayesian approach — that is, they assign a likelihood ratio to a given hypothesis based on the available evidence. This leads to an important question which the two men discuss: when it comes to scientific explanations for the origin and development of life on Earth, which hypothesis has predictions that match what we actually observe in nature? Meyer also summarizes some of his arguments for design, while Shermer pushes back with clarifying questions. The pair also debate the multiverse and the Big Bang, the origin of information, and the role of mind in the universe.

For his part, host Callen admits to being romanced by Meyer’s argument for intelligent design. Shermer, not so much, yet he is humble and curious enough to sit down for an hour and a half to discuss the questions. Why? Because he’s interested in them. And as Meyer puts it, no matter what side of the question you come down on, if you’re interested, we consider you a kindred spirit, a colleague, if you will, and you’re welcome at the table.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 1 of a two-part interview. Look for Part 2 in a separate episode!

