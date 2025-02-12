Image source: Discovery Institute.

Happy Darwin Day! But what’s the current status of Darwinism? And if modern Darwinism is broken, what’s the best way to commemorate Darwin’s life and achievements? On a new episode of ID the Future, I welcome Dr. Casey Luskin to give us answers to those questions. On this episode, Dr. Luskin reviews the state of Darwinism, gives us an impressive sampling of the evidence for intelligent design, and instructs us on the most appropriate way to mark Darwin Day today.

The Times They Are A-Changin’

On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, evolutionary biologist Bret Weinstein summed up modern Darwinism this way: “[In my opinion,] the mainstream Darwinists are telling a kind of lie about how much we know and what remains to be understood…they are pretending to know more than they do…I think modern Darwinism is broken.” Add to that the recent comments from University College London origin of life researcher Joana Xavier, who praised Dr. Stephen Meyer’s arguments with these words: “I read Signature in the Cell by Stephen Meyer…And I must tell you, I found it one of the best books I’ve read, in terms of really putting the finger on the questions.” These examples are part of a growing chorus of mainstream scientists who are acknowledging the inadequacy of the selection/mutation evolutionary mechanism and looking for other ways to explain the origin of biological information. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

