Faith & Science
Intelligent Design
Life Sciences
Livestream with Us Tomorrow! It’s the Dallas Conference on Science and Faith
From the smallest honeybee to the greatest whale, planet Earth is swarming with creatures of all shapes and sizes — each intelligently designed for their habitat. Where did they all come from and what are the implications for our faith in a creative God?
Join us Saturday, February 8, via livestream for the 7th Annual Dallas Conference on Science and Faith at Denton Bible Church. You will watch a stimulating series of talks on the theme of “All Creatures Great and Small.” The sessions will be available to watch for a full week after the conference.
Look here for a schedule, a full list of speakers, and information on how to register. See you in Dallas!