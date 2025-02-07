Image source: Discovery Institute.

From the smallest honeybee to the greatest whale, planet Earth is swarming with creatures of all shapes and sizes — each intelligently designed for their habitat. Where did they all come from and what are the implications for our faith in a creative God?

Join us Saturday, February 8, via livestream for the 7th Annual Dallas Conference on Science and Faith at Denton Bible Church. You will watch a stimulating series of talks on the theme of “All Creatures Great and Small.” The sessions will be available to watch for a full week after the conference.

Look here for a schedule, a full list of speakers, and information on how to register. See you in Dallas!