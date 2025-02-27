Photo credit: NASA/Don Pettit.

Michael Kent is a Fellow with the Center for Science and Culture and a recently retired bio-scientist from Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque. He has been interested in intelligent design for many years. Since 2005 he has organized quarterly meetings on intelligent design in or near the University of New Mexico campus. Over this twenty-year period, he has developed slide presentations on “12 recent discoveries that have changed the debate about design in the universe,” and now he is turning those presentations into videos.

The 12 discoveries are:

The universe (space-time, matter, energy) had a beginning. The laws of physics, the fundamental constants, and the initial conditions of the universe are fine-tuned to allow for the possibility of life. Protein sequence space is far too large to be searched and highly functional sequences (i.e., enzymes) are incredibly rare (~ 1 in 1077). The number of genes in the simplest free-living organism is about 450. Life is based on a digital information processing system. Molecular machines and sophisticated software algorithms are essential to all life-forms. Random mutation + natural selection has severe limitations as a creative mechanism that are now well understood. So many highly improbable factors make Earth habitable that it is VERY unlikely that another truly “Earth-like” planet exists in our galaxy. The “junk DNA” paradigm has been shown to be false. Most, if not all, non-coding DNA has function. The Cambrian (and other) explosions in the fossil record are not consistent with the Darwinian model of gradual evolution. Extensive post-translational processing (editing) of genes occurs in eukaryotes: the spliceosome and the splicing code. Genes extensively overlap in the same or opposite directions within a stretch of DNA (overlapping codes).

The first six plus an introductory video are now viewable here. Though these seven may still undergo further editing, the videos are very much worth watching already. The last six in the list will be converted into videos later but slide presentations for all 12 are viewable here.