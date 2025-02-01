Faith & Science
Intelligent Design
One Week from Today! 2025 Dallas Conference on Science & Faith
From the smallest honeybee to the greatest whale, planet Earth is swarming with creatures of all shapes and sizes — each intelligently designed for their habitat. Where did they all come from and what are the implications for our faith in a creative God?
Join us one week from today at the 7th Annual Dallas Conference on Science & Faith on February 8 at Denton Bible Church or via livestream for a stimulating series of talks on the theme of “All Creatures Great & Small.”
Whether you join us in the Dallas area or online, you’ll learn about…
- The miracle of butterfly metamorphosis (Paul Nelson)
- The amazing honeybee (Eric Hedin)
- The scientific evidence of the human soul (Michael Egnor)
- The intelligent design of plants (Emily & Daniel Reeves)
- The theory of ID as fuel for scientific discovery (Casey Luskin)
- The origin of animal body plans (Stephen Meyer)
In addition to these, in-person attendees can choose from special breakout sessions presented by John West, Richard Sternberg, George Montanez, Ray Bohlin, Stephen Dilley, and Stephen Meyer.
Other perks to joining in person include…
- Live musical performance on the theme of the conference
- Conference bookstore featuring a large selection of titles by Discovery Institute scientists and scholars
- A free book in honor of the late Jonathan Wells
- Opportunities for book signings with the speakers
- Exhibitor tables from our partner organizations
Look here for a schedule, a full list of speakers, and information on how to register. See you in Dallas!