One Week from Today! 2025 Dallas Conference on Science & Faith

February 1, 2025, 7:21 AM
Image source: Discovery Institute.

From the smallest honeybee to the greatest whale, planet Earth is swarming with creatures of all shapes and sizes — each intelligently designed for their habitat. Where did they all come from and what are the implications for our faith in a creative God?

Join us one week from today at the 7th Annual Dallas Conference on Science & Faith on February 8 at Denton Bible Church or via livestream for a stimulating series of talks on the theme of “All Creatures Great & Small.”

Whether you join us in the Dallas area or online, you’ll learn about…

  • The miracle of butterfly metamorphosis (Paul Nelson)
  • The amazing honeybee (Eric Hedin)
  • The scientific evidence of the human soul (Michael Egnor)
  • The intelligent design of plants (Emily & Daniel Reeves)
  • The theory of ID as fuel for scientific discovery (Casey Luskin)
  • The origin of animal body plans (Stephen Meyer)

In addition to these, in-person attendees can choose from special breakout sessions presented by John WestRichard SternbergGeorge MontanezRay BohlinStephen Dilley, and Stephen Meyer.

Other perks to joining in person include…

  • Live musical performance on the theme of the conference
  • Conference bookstore featuring a large selection of titles by Discovery Institute scientists and scholars
  • free book in honor of the late Jonathan Wells
  • Opportunities for book signings with the speakers
  • Exhibitor tables from our partner organizations

Look here for a schedule, a full list of speakers, and information on how to register. See you in Dallas!