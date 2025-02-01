One Week from Today! 2025 Dallas Conference on Science & Faith

Image source: Discovery Institute.

From the smallest honeybee to the greatest whale, planet Earth is swarming with creatures of all shapes and sizes — each intelligently designed for their habitat. Where did they all come from and what are the implications for our faith in a creative God?

Join us one week from today at the 7th Annual Dallas Conference on Science & Faith on February 8 at Denton Bible Church or via livestream for a stimulating series of talks on the theme of “All Creatures Great & Small.”

Whether you join us in the Dallas area or online, you’ll learn about…

The miracle of butterfly metamorphosis (Paul Nelson)

(Paul Nelson) The amazing honeybee (Eric Hedin)

(Eric Hedin) The scientific evidence of the human soul (Michael Egnor)

(Michael Egnor) The intelligent design of plants (Emily & Daniel Reeves)

(Emily & Daniel Reeves) The theory of ID as fuel for scientific discovery (Casey Luskin)

as fuel for scientific discovery (Casey Luskin) The origin of animal body plans (Stephen Meyer)

In addition to these, in-person attendees can choose from special breakout sessions presented by John West, Richard Sternberg, George Montanez, Ray Bohlin, Stephen Dilley, and Stephen Meyer.

Other perks to joining in person include…

Live musical performance on the theme of the conference

on the theme of the conference Conference bookstore featuring a large selection of titles by Discovery Institute scientists and scholars

featuring a large selection of titles by Discovery Institute scientists and scholars A free book in honor of the late Jonathan Wells

in honor of the late Jonathan Wells Opportunities for book signings with the speakers

with the speakers Exhibitor tables from our partner organizations

Look here for a schedule, a full list of speakers, and information on how to register. See you in Dallas!