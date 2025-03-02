Photo credit: Phillip Maiwald (Nikopol), CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

I love that people from across the philosophical, intellectual, and spiritual spectrum are seeking out intelligent design proponents, trying to understand the relevant scientific evidence, the deep history of life, and what role purposeful agency may have played in directing it. Geologist Casey Luskin, Associate Director of the Center for Science and Culture, had two recent conversations with thoughtful Muslims with popular YouTube channels.

With Subboor Ahmad:

And with Wesam Almahdi:

It’s always delightful to see stereotypes about intelligent design being dynamited this way. Much of the focus is on the “junk DNA” argument against ID, but stay tuned for the amusing case of Dr. Dan Stern Cardinale of Rutgers University and the feathered crocodile. Dr. Luskin in on fire here, but congratulations to all three participants in the conversations.