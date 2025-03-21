Photo source: Sean McDowell via YouTube (screenshot).

Molecular biologist Douglas Axe sat down with podcaster Sean McDowell to talk about theistic evolution, intelligent design, and faith and science. He shared a particularly poignant memory of being a 19-year-old studying at UC Berkeley and attending a chemistry lecture. Chemistry, unlike biology, doesn’t sound like much of a potentially sensitive scientific subject. But the professor took the opportunity of teaching about the second law of thermodynamics to lash out violently at religious belief, in particular Christianity.

Dr. Axe rightly felt at the time that the professor was “abusing his platform” and it set the younger man on a course of exploring what science, if done without an agenda, really does say about origins — that of the universe, of life, and of biological complexity. His position today is that Darwinian evolution is “one of the weakest, most pathetic scientific theories that has ever come out in the history of science.” McDowell jokes, “How do really feel about that?” Watch and enjoy: