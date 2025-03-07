Gutsy and Loyal: The Qualities of Our Friend Jonathan Wells

Photo source: Discovery Institute.

On a new episode of ID the Future, philosopher of biology Paul Nelson continues to share his remembrances of our longtime colleague Dr. Jonathan Wells, who passed away in 2024 at 82 years old. Dr. Wells was one of the first Fellows at Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture, and his contributions to the intelligent design movement over a quarter century were monumental.

In the second half of the conversation, Dr. Nelson begins with another adventure he had with Dr. Wells: a poster presentation on evolution and development at the University of Chicago in the early 2000s. What could possibly happen during such a harmless event to make it worth remembering? Well, that all depends on what your poster is about! Dr. Nelson and Dr. Wells collaborated on a poster that pointed out severe problems with evolutionary mechanisms for changing body plan features. Needless to say, the visual presentation inspired a surprising reaction from one very prominent developmental biologist. Dr. Nelson shares the humorous details.

Nelson also discusses the qualities that made Wells a remarkable figure in the field of intelligent design. He points out his bravery in challenging evolutionary orthodoxy and improving science education. He emphasizes Wells’s courage and loyalty. Across more than 30 years of friendship, Nelson learned he could fully depend on Wells. “In our long friendship and collaboration, I always felt that I could count on him,” says Nelson. “I think Jonathan had the kind of gutsiness and courage and ability to stand up under fire that you would want in your squad.”

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 2 of a two-part conversation. Listen to Part 1.

Dig Deeper