Hope for Mars Life Is Dashed Again

March 4, 2025, 6:14 AM
Photo credit: ESA & MPS for OSIRIS Team MPS/UPD/LAM/IAA/RSSD/INTA/UPM/DASP/IDA, CC BY-SA IGO 3.0, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO , via Wikimedia Commons.

Fifty years ago this August, the twin Viking spacecraft were launched toward Mars. They landed during the U.S. Bicentennial in 1976 at separate locations with three experiment packages designed to detect life if it existed. Two of the three yielded negative results on both landers, but one result was ambiguous. The labeled-release experiment detected unusual activity that the researchers could not explain when radioactively labeled nutrients were added to the soil. The activity gave rise to speculations that something alive in the soil was metabolizing the nutrients — speculations that, while remote, have lingered to the present day. 

Subsequent landers, beginning with Phoenix in 2008, discovered a high concentration of perchlorates in the soil. Perchlorates are chlorinated salts, often used in fireworks. These reactive salts were found to be almost ubiquitous on Mars. Now, in the journal Icarus, NASA astrobiologist Christopher McKay and two colleagues have determined that the reactions in the Viking landers can now be explained: “Perchlorate, plus abiotic oxidants, explains the Viking results and there is no requirement to postulate life on Mars.”

David Coppedge

David Coppedge is a freelance science reporter in Southern California. He has been a board member of Illustra Media since its founding and serves as their science consultant. He worked at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) for 14 years, on the Cassini mission to Saturn, until he was ousted in 2011 for sharing material on intelligent design, a discriminatory action that led to a nationally publicized court trial in 2012. Discovery Institute supported his case, but a lone judge ruled against him without explanation. A nature photographer, outdoorsman, and musician, David holds B.S. degrees in science education and in physics and gives presentations on ID and other scientific subjects.

Tags

astrobiologistschlorinated saltsChristopher McKayfireworksIcaruslandersMarsnutrientsperchloratessoilspacecraftU.S. BicentennialViking mission
