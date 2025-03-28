Photo: Thomas Cech, by Douglas A. Lockard / Science History Institute, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

We can add Nobel Prize-winning biochemist Thomas Cech to the ever-growing list of scientists who reject the “junk DNA” paradigm. Or, more pertinently, the junk RNA paradigm. RNA tends to get left as sidenote in most discussions of genetics, much to Cech’s annoyance — Dr. Cech has always been more in interested in RNA than most of his colleagues, which led him to co-win the Nobel Prize in 1989 for discovering RNA’s catalytic powers.

Adventures with RNA

Now Cech as written a book, The Catalyst: RNA and the Quest to Unlock Life’s Deepest Secrets (W. W. Norton), on his adventures in RNA research. Towards the end he discusses his perspective on the idea of genetic junk. Cech writes:

The coding regions of all the human genes that specify proteins make up only about 2 percent of our genome. When we add the introns that interrupt those coding regions — the sequences that are spliced out after the DNA is transcribed into the precursors to mRNA — we account for another 24 percent. That leaves about three-quarters of the genome that is “dark matter.” For decades this 75 percent was dismissed as “junk DNA” because whatever function it had, if any, was invisible to us. But as technologies for sequencing RNA have improved, scientists have discovered that most of this dark-matter DNA is in fact transcribed into RNA. Some portion of this DNA is copied into RNA in the brain, other portions in muscle, or in the heart, or in the sex organs. It’s only when we add up the RNAs made in all the tissues of the body that we see the true diversity of human RNAs. The total number of RNAs made from DNA’s “dark matter” has been estimated to be several hundred thousand. These are not messenger RNAs, but rather noncoding RNAs — the same general category as ribosomal RNA, transfer RNA, telomerase RNA, and microRNAs. But what they’re doing is still, for the most part, a mystery. The RNAs that emerge from this dark matter are called long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs). While they are particularly numerous in humans, they are also abundant in other mammals, including the laboratory mouse. In a few cases, they clearly have a biological function. For example, a lncRNA called Firre contributes to the normal development of blood cells in mice; an overabundance of Firre prevents mice from fending off bacterial infections, as their innate immune response fails. Another lncRNA, called Tug1, is essential for male mice to be fertile. But such verified functions are few and far between. The function of most lncRNAs remains unknown. As a result, many scientists do not share my enthusiasm for these RNAs. They think that RNA polymerase, the enzyme that synthesizes RNA from DNA, makes mistakes and sometimes copies junk DNA into junk RNA. A more scholarly description of such RNAs might explain them away as “transcriptional noise” — the idea being, again, that RNA polymerase isn’t perfect. It sometimes sits down on the wrong piece of DNA and copies it into RNA, and that RNA may have no function. I readily admit that some of the lncRNAs may in fact be noise, bereft of function, signifying nothing. However, I’ll point out that there was a time in the not-too-distant past when telomerase RNA and microRNAs and catalytic RNAs weren’t understood. They hadn’t been assigned any function. They, too, could have been dismissed as “noise” or “junk.” But now hundreds of research scientists go to annual conferences to talk about these RNAs, and biotech companies are trying to use them to develop the next generation of pharmaceuticals. Certainly one lesson we’ve learned from the story of RNA is never to underestimate its power. Thus, these lncRNAs are likely to provide abundant material for future chapters in the book of RNA. [Emphasis added.]

Retarding Progress

Notice that the problem for Cech is not merely that he thinks the “junk RNA” hypothesis is false. The problem is that it is a presupposition that could be holding back scientific progress. After all, the scientists who (in Cech’s words) “do not share my enthusiasm for these RNAs” will not likely make discoveries about RNA that they think is junk. It’s scientists like Cech, who come to biology expecting plan and purpose, who will.

The implication of that is pretty significant: Darwinism is not turning out to be a fruitful heuristic for understanding genetics. (Since the lack of function in so-called “genetic dark-matter” is, of course, a prediction of the Darwinian model.) The trouble is, there isn’t another framework to take its place — well, not an acceptable one, anyway.

As far as I can tell, Cech assumes RNA will have function simply from experience, not from any underlying model or paradigm. RNA keeps turning out to have purpose, so he has learned to expect to find purpose. In contrast, other scientists don’t share his assumption because they (like Cech) are working in a paradigm that predicts junk, and (unlike Cech) they form their expectations based on that paradigm, not on the emerging pattern of evidence. Which is fair enough — it’s just a matter of how seriously you take your paradigm.

A New Paradigm

But if not taking a paradigm seriously turns out to be a path to scientific discovery, eventually you should start looking for a new paradigm. I would be interesting in hearing Dr. Cech’s answer to a question… Deep down, why do you really expect that genetic dark-matter has hidden functions? The neo-Darwinian paradigm didn’t predict that — what paradigm does?

Whatever his answer might be, it’s increasingly clear that the junk DNA narrative is over. Of course, some scientists still cling to it, but as they age out of the field it’s unlikely that many new researchers will inherit their assumption. The Darwinian prediction is being falsified. The older generation of scientists may not be ready to confront the implications of that. But the next generation will.