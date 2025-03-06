Photo credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. Sankrit.

Our physicist colleague Brian Miller gave a wonderfully concise and accessible summary of the evidence of fine-tuning in our universe, from the cosmic scale down to the planetary and the environmental, and finally to the biological. He concludes that “Somebody knew you were coming.” It would have to all be a giant coincidence if that’s not the case. Dr. Miller also reminds us of the general rule that a little dose of science may be conducive to atheism, but a big, heaping one is conducive to theism. Watch: