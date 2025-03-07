Image source: Discovery Institute .

I am very excited to attend my first Intelligent Design Education Day, this month in Spokane, WA. It will be Wednesday, March 19, from 9:30 am to 2 pm. This will be the third time ID Education Day has come to Spokane, and over just the past two years, it has served several hundred students who have learned about intelligent design. This year we are expecting our biggest audience yet!

This in-person event is a perfect field trip opportunity for students to engage with scientists and ID experts, to be challenged to think critically about Darwinian evolution. If, like me, you find spiders, worms, and insects less than agreeable, don’t let this year’s theme of “Creepy, Crawly Complexity” scare you. The goal of the conference is to demonstrate the complexity, diversity, abundance, and purpose of these fascinating and beautiful creatures.

I’ve already seen a few previews of the talks that will be given — on butterfly metamorphosis, earthworms, and roundworms — and I’m blown away by the advanced design evident in these seemingly simple organisms. I hope to walk away from the conference with a greater appreciation for these creepy crawlies, and with a deeper understanding of the evidence they convey that points to an intelligent designer.

The Highlight of the Day

As I have been told, the highlight of the conference will be the panel Q&A session, where students will be able to interact with the presenters directly and discuss implications of their presentations, with respect to science, culture, worldview, and more. There will also be opportunities throughout the conference to win some amazing prizes (hint: they involve creepy crawlies!) and to explore our latest young adult resources at the bookstore. This unique and exciting event happens just once a year — don’t miss out on a special opportunity to bring ID to students!

The event will take place at Great Northern University. To learn more about it and to register, visit www.discovery.org/e/idedday. Student tickets are completely FREE, and adults can register for just $10. If you have any questions about the event or registering, please reach out to me (Kate Kavanaugh) at kkavanaugh@discovery.org or at 206-826-5532. Hope to see you there!