Photo: Panel discussion at the Summer Seminar, by Nathan Jacobson.

For a new episode of ID the Future, I interviewed physicist Brian Miller about Discovery Institute’s all-expenses-paid Summer Seminar program, which offers a unique opportunity for students and professionals to explore intelligent design across various scientific disciplines. Dr. Miller shares his personal journey from participant to teacher, highlighting the program’s impact on his career and the transformative experiences of other past graduates. We also review frequently asked questions about the program, including who is eligible to apply, the focus of the curriculum, and more.

Miller describes the impact the seminar program had on his own career and life: “I realized that the intelligent design research program was so much more than just providing evidence for faith; it really was center stage to what I believe will be the next great scientific revolution.” The idea that life is an unintended accident is running more contrary to the evidence by the year. Applying a design framework, says Miller, is the only way to advance biology. The Summer Seminar presentations and discussions help equip participants with the tools they need to breathe new purpose into the scientific enterprise.

Dr. Miller and I also give a quick review of the most important need-to-know info about the program. The seminars are designed primarily for upper-division undergraduate and graduate students, with space also reserved each year for a cohort of professors, scientists, teachers, pastors, and other professionals. They are conducted in Colorado Springs for U.S. participants and online for international attendees. Participants choose between two tracks — one focused on intelligent design in the natural sciences, the other exploring the growing impact of science on politics, economics, social policy, bioethics, theology, and the arts. And what about the costs for such a unique opportunity? “The good news,” says Miller, “is that there really is no or minimal cost.” No application fee. No tuition fee. No cost for digital course materials, lodging, or meals. And for those who may need it, travel scholarships are available. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Dig Deeper

Hurry! The March 31 deadline for this year’s seminars is fast approaching! Learn more and apply today at discovery.org/sem.

Read more testimonials about the power of the Summer Seminars: