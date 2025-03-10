All photos by Kate Kavanaugh.

The March 31 deadline to apply for the 2025 Summer Seminars on Intelligent Design is quickly approaching! For those still on the fence about it, I want to share my experience of attending, and to encourage you to apply. Intended primarily for undergraduate and graduate students, the program is an all-expenses-paid opportunity for you to spend five days at the beautiful Glen Eyrie Castle in Colorado Springs, learning from some of the greatest minds of our time. It is a week completely set aside for you to take a closer look at what you know — or don’t know — about Darwinian evolution, intelligent design, and the implications these theories have for your work, your life, and society as a whole.

There are two parallel tracks. One is the Seminar on Intelligent Design in the Natural Sciences. The other, which I attended last year, is the C. S. Lewis Fellows Program on Science and Society. It was among the most uplifting and meaningful experiences of my life. The week was one of intellectual rigor and nourishment. Our days were filled with seminars on fascinating topics like the fine-tuning of the universe, the obstacles to unguided protein evolution, the exquisite design of DNA, scientocracy, and the scientific problems with universal common descent — to name a few of my favorites. Listening to ID researchers and scholars from various disciplines, and surrounded by the breathtaking scenery, I was awestruck by the truth and beauty of intelligent design.

The Garden of the Gods

Another highlight was getting to talk and dine with the speakers, who were always excited to answer questions and discuss their research further. Having these amazing scientists and intelligent design experts attend the conference “with you” facilitated a constant learning experience. One memorable occasion was a field trip to the Garden of the Gods, a U.S. National Natural Landmark, with geologist Casey Luskin providing an insightful commentary on the area’s unique geological features. These stunning rock formations are all around the Glen Eyrie property, too, which is right next door to the Garden of the Gods.

Inspiring Conversation with Teachers and Students

Not only were the speakers inspiring, but so were the students — all from diverse backgrounds with remarkable accomplishments and life stories. During our conversations at mealtimes or on early morning hikes to see the sunrise, I heard from fellow participants about how the seminars had positively impacted them, expanded their worldview, or moved them to take action — whether in teaching, writing, researching, or even going back to school. To echo the sentiments of many attendees, the program was both intellectually enriching and left us with a profound appreciation of the created world and a deep reverence for its designer.

This program is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, which I cannot recommend highly enough to those hoping to pursue a career in the sciences, in academia, or really anyone in pursuit of truth. Don’t pass this up — apply now at www.discovery.org/id/summer-seminars.