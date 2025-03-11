Woodward: The Impact of Jonathan Wells

Photo source: Discovery Institute.

On a new episode of ID the Future, I welcome Dr. Tom Woodward to the podcast to share some of his memories of our longtime colleague Dr. Jonathan Wells, who recently passed away at 82 years old. Dr. Wells was one of the first fellows at Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture, and his contributions over the last quarter century to the intelligent design movement have been formidable.

Tom Woodward has been ubiquitous in the unfolding culture war over intelligent design. With his book Doubts about Darwin he established himself as the historian of the intelligent design movement. With his follow-up Darwin Strikes Back, he assumed the role of a gifted war correspondent, moving up and down the lines of engagement, tracing streams of intense and often ferocious rhetoric directed toward intelligent design proponents by panic-stricken Darwinists.

In this first half of the conversation, Dr. Woodward tells the story of Jonathan’s efforts to fight the battle over textbook misinformation with his 2000 book, Icons of Evolution. When the book first came out, National Center for Science Education director Eugenie Scott said that Icons of Evolution would be a “royal pain in the fanny” for the evolutionist community. She was not wrong! Woodward talks about the reverberations caused by the book’s release and the waves of textbook reform it has brought about.

