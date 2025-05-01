The new book from Discovery Institute Press, Plato’s Revenge: The New Science of the Immaterial Genome, describing the thought of ID biologist Richard Sternberg, is currently the Amazon #1 bestseller in Genetics and #1 in Developmental Biology. Biologist J. Scott Turner has this to say about the book:

In 2004, for allowing impure thoughts about evolutionary theory to see the light of day, Richard Sternberg found himself targeted as a modern-day heretic. It was a shocking early instance of cancel culture. Despite what happened to him, Sternberg has never wanted his story to obscure the important idea he wanted aired: that the concept of the gene itself was deeply flawed and that hereditary memory is more complex, more dynamic, and more intelligent than the crude conception of the gene would allow.

David Klinghoffer’s Plato’s Revenge beautifully honors Sternberg’s wish. He writes compellingly about Richard Sternberg himself and the controversy that engulfed him, revealing the shocking intolerance at the heart of Darwinism. More importantly, he frames Sternberg’s story within the concept of the “immaterial genome,” anticipating emerging challenges of epigenetics and gene expression that are undermining the gene as the “atom of heredity.” In so doing, he brings to the fore the central, and largely unacknowledged dilemma of evolutionism: that how we think about evolution is as much philosophy as it is science.

J. SCOTT TURNER, EMERITUS PROFESSOR OF BIOLOGY, SUNY COLLEGE OF ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE AND FORESTRY, SYRACUSE, NEW YORK; AUTHOR OF PURPOSE AND DESIRE: WHAT MAKES SOMETHING “ALIVE” AND WHY MODERN DARWINISM HAS FAILED TO EXPLAIN IT