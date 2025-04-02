Image: Baruch Spinoza, via Wikimedia Commons.

On a classic episode of ID the Future, join host and geologist Casey Luskin and historian of science Michael Keas for a lively conversation puncturing a series of anti-Christian myths about the history of science, including the Dark Ages myth, the flat-earth myth, the myth that humanity was rendered insignificant by the discovery of the size of the universe, and the simplistic revisionist history of Galileo and the Inquisition. What about the claim in the Cosmos TV series reboot that in abandoning his traditional Jewish faith, 17th-century philosopher Baruch Spinoza was able to provide an improved framework for doing science? As Keas argues, the truth is just the opposite. Spinoza, he says, abandoned a key tenet of Judeo-Christian theology that had proven vital to the birth of science. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

