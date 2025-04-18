Photo credit: sebastiandoe5, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.

Good news out of the UK on the gender ideology front. The country’s highest court has ruled that “sex” discrimination means the biological meaning of the term and cannot be conflated with subjective feelings about “gender.”

From the AP story:

The U.K. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a woman is someone born biologically female, excluding transgender people from the legal definition in a long-running dispute between a feminist group and the Scottish government. The court said the unanimous ruling shouldn’t be seen as victory by one side, but several women’s groups that supported the appeal celebrated outside court and hailed it as a major win in their effort to protect spaces designated for women.

Excellent. The ruling is commonsensical from a legal perspective and scientifically accurate.

It is also worth noting that the UK led the retreat from subjecting gender-confused children to puberty blockers and other such “treatments.”

God Save the King!

Sad to say, that when it comes to gender ideology, certain sectors in the U.S. are now the wild radicals. Think Maine, which refuses to prevent boys from competing in girls’ sports when they identify as female. Think California, which prohibits enforcing custody orders about gender-confused children if their home state allows parents to refuse “gender-affirming care.” Think Colorado, which looks likely to pass a bill that would declare a parent who “misgenders” a child or uses a “dead name” as engaging in “coercive control” in determining best interests in parental custody disputes.

Here’s hoping that women and girls can again be secure in female-only spaces, men/boys are not allowed to participate in female sports competitions, and children can be protected from mutilating body surgeries and the administration of harmful hormones and associated substances.

Cross-posted at National Review.