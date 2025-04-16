Those familiar with my story know that, from my college days, I have been passionate about educating young people about the shortcomings of Darwinian evolution and the compelling case for intelligent design (ID).

In 2001, I co-founded the Intelligent Design and Evolution Awareness (IDEA) Center, a nonprofit that encouraged students to investigate evolution through “IDEA Clubs” on college and high school campuses. Those clubs often encountered ridicule and persecution, but we were able to reach many students over the years. Some of those students have also attended our Summer Seminar on Intelligent Design, thanks to the generosity of our donors!

As Associate Director of the Center for Science and Culture (CSC) at Discovery Institute, one of my roles is to oversee the mentoring program for Summer Seminar graduates. The Alumni Mentoring Program (AMP) mentors and defends scientists, educators, and students as they study, research, and teach about the scientific debate over Darwinian evolution and ID.

Not as Lucky as I Am

I am fortunate to be able to pursue my passion and work freely, but many aspiring scientists and scholars with a passion for ID aren’t so lucky. They live in isolation, fearing that they will be “outed” by their peers or professors. When they attend the Summer Seminar, these students find themselves in a supportive community unlike any other. But when the program ends, they return to their institutions and must continue to hide their support for ID.

That’s why I hope you will consider a gift to support our Alumni Mentoring Program today.

Let me share a few stories that highlight the importance of the AMP.

A bright and rising student pursuing a PhD in evolutionary biology at a public university in South America was ostracized by colleagues after they discovered she was involved with a local group of ID enthusiasts. Despite her numerous peer-reviewed papers, they refused to approve her dissertation and prevented her graduation for almost two years. She eventually prevailed but had to leave her country, along with her husband and baby, to pursue a post-doc in her field. Thanks to my connection with her, she will soon begin a teaching and research position alongside friendly colleagues at a university in the US.

Emily Reeves, a PhD staff scientist at Discovery Institute and Summer Seminar alumna, has mentored an Ivy League postdoc in the field of molecular biology for the past five years. This postdoc from Europe joined the Summer Seminar in 2019 as a graduate student and developed a close friendship and dialogue with Reeves through shared interests and the mentoring program. A rising star in the ID research community, this alumnus has co-authored a Discovery Institute-initiated publication exploring design-based rationale for biological signaling. Partly thanks to leveraging Ivy League connections, this young individual has encouraged talented peers and colleagues to attend the Summer Seminar and the CELS research meeting, effectively recruiting fresh talent to our network.

Brian Miller, CSC Research Coordinator, has provided advanced training to three alumni from the U.S. on ID arguments and how to present them to technical and lay audiences. One has a PhD in biology and is finishing an MD. She wants to write technical articles on ID and present the evidence for design to scientists and influencers in academic settings. Another is pursuing a doctorate in healthcare. She won an award from the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) for her undergraduate research. She wishes to speak internationally about ID in both academic and public settings. Another will soon start a PhD program in biology. He also wants to speak internationally on ID and conduct primary research to advance ID arguments.

Their Lifeline

These are just a few examples of those who are being encouraged and supported through our mentoring efforts. We can’t share their names or any identifying information because it could jeopardize their careers. But the AMP is their lifeline as they pursue their studies, research, and careers. These students are the future of the intelligent design movement!

With three Summer Seminar programs (U.S., International, and Cambridge), we now have almost 900 alumni from 56 countries, including over 200 PhDs with diverse academic backgrounds in the sciences and humanities. Mentoring of these individuals is the responsibility of just seven people!

All our mentors play other key roles at Discovery, and like me, many are full-time (Steve Dilley, Jonathan McLatchie, Brian Miller, and Brian DeVries). Even those who work part-time — Emily Reeves and Marcie Reeves (no relation!) — are also involved in our ID 3.0 Research Initiative or other projects. We are all stretched very, very thin, but the 2-6 hours per mentor per week spent connecting with our alumni is time well spent.

A Vital Program

We desperately need to increase funding for this vital program. We especially want to fund and recruit another humanities mentor, as Steve Dilley is responsible for over 200 alumni.

To adequately reach our growing network, we want to raise $50,000 this month. That’s where you come in.

One hour of mentoring costs approximately $50. Your gift of $100, $500, $1,000, or more will be multiplied to impact many bright alumni for a lifetime. Please consider a one-time or recurring gift today!

Thank you in advance for your generosity!