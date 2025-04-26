Evolution Icon Evolution
John West on Darwin’s Culturally Corrosive Idea

April 26, 2025, 7:39 AM
Photo credit: Jimmy Ofisia on Unsplash.

On a classic episode of ID the Future, catch the first half of a public talk by political scientist John West on how Darwinism has poisoned Western culture. In the lecture, delivered at the Dallas Conference on Science and Faith, West explores how Darwin’s purely materialistic theory of evolution has drained meaning from nature, undercut the idea of inherent human dignity, and fueled the rise of scientific racism in the 20th century. Dr. West is author of Darwin Day in America: How Our Politics and Culture Have Been Dehumanized in the Name of Science.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 1 of a two-part series. Look for Part 2 in a separate episode.

