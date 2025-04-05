Image source: Discovery Institute Press.

Does the public promotion of Darwin’s theory of natural selection match Darwin’s own private view of his theory? On a classic episode of ID the Future, historian of science Michael Keas begins a two-part conversation with Robert Shedinger, the Wilford A. Johnson Chair of Biblical Studies and Professor of Religion at Luther College. Shedinger, author of Darwin’s Bluff, reports on the contrast between Darwin’s private view of his theory of natural selection and the public view as detailed in his published work. Shedinger also notes the deficiency in evidence for Darwin’s proposal, despite claims to the contrary from his followers and evangelizers today.

