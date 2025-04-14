Photo credit: Doc. RNDr. Josef Reischig, CSc., CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.

Previously, I introduced the subject of transcriptional hierarchies in bacteria, which exhibit current design logic across various different systems. We reviewed the control of flagellar assembly in Salmonella and saw that the organization of flagellar genes along the chromosome, and their organization into different operons (collections of genes under control of a common promoter), is crucial to the assembly process. Here, I will discuss another example of a transcriptional hierarchy — the control of sporulation.

What Is Sporulation?

Sporulation is a highly regulated process whereby a vegetative cell differentiates into an endospore, a highly resistant, dormant structure that can withstand extreme stress (such as heat, desiccation, and UV radiation). The process is triggered by nutrient starvation. Once sporulation has been initiated, the chromosomes align along the longitudinal axis of the cell — this is known as the axial filament.1 The cell then divides asymmetrically near one of the poles, forming the smaller forespore and the larger mother cell.2,3 The membrane of the mother cell subsequently engulfs the forespore such that it completely envelops it.4 A thick layer of peptidoglycan (known as the cortex) is then deposited between the forespore membranes (this Is crucial for dehydration and dormancy).5 Physical and chemical resistance is conferred by proteinaceous layers known as spore coats, which assemble around the cortex.6 Eventually the mother cell undergoes apoptosis, which releases the mature spore.7

The model system for studying sporulation is Bacillus subtilis (pictured at the top), which I will be focusing on here.

Regulation of Endospore Formation

Similar to flagellar assembly, which we considered previously, sporulation is under the control of a transcriptional hierarchy, whereby sigma factors promote the expression of specific sets of genes.8

The master regulator of sporulation is Spo0A, which is activated by phosphorylation in response to stress, via a phosphorelay system.9,10 Environmental stress signals are detected by sensor histidine kinases (KinA, KinB, and KinC), which in response undergo autophosphorylation.11 The response regulator for this system is Spo0F, which receives the phosphate group from the histidine kinases. This phosphate group, in turn, is transferred to Spo0A by the phosphotransferase Spo0B. This represents a further example of the recurring design logic exhibited by two-component regulatory systems, which I discussed in a previous article.

Phosphorylated Spo0A deactivates abrB, a repressor of early sporulation genes.12 This facilitates expression of spoIIE, which encodes a phosphatase that dephosphorylates SpoIIAA, which otherwise binds and inhibits SpoIIAB (a protein which inactivates σF).13 σF is thereby released and promotes the transcription of a regulon (i.e., a collection of multiple operons that are transcribed in response to the same regulatory protein).14 These genes are primarily involved in the early stages of endospore formulation — in particular, in the forespore compartment.

Among the genes that are under the regulation of σF is a gene coding for a signaling protein called SpoIIR, which activates SpoIIGA, a protease that cleaves pro-σE into its active form, σE.15 σE, in turn, drives the expression of the genes needed for modification of the mother cell membrane to envelop the forespore.16 σE also drives expression of SpoIVB, which cleaves SpoIVFA, a protein which, along with another molecule called BofA, inhibits a membrane-associated protease called SpoIVFB.17,18 This cleavage releases the inhibitory complex, thereby rendering SpoIVB active. This protease, along with another protein called CtpB, cleaves pro-σK, converting it to active σK.19,20 This, in turn, directs the transcription of the genes that code for coat proteins and lytic enzymes that bring about the death of the mother cell.21

Recurring Design Logic

In my previous article, I surveyed the transcriptional hierarchy responsible for the assembly of bacterial flagella. We saw that the organization of genes into operons relates to the timing of their expression — in particular, whether they are expressed early, midway, or late in flagellar assembly. In the foregoing, we have seen a very similar design logic exhibited by the transcriptional hierarchy that is sporulation. And yet, nobody would argue that these systems are evolutionarily related to one another. Recurring design logic across multiple unrelated systems is surprising in an evolutionary perspective, whereas on the hypothesis of design it is what might be reasonably predicted. Examples like this, therefore, suggest the existence of a master-architect behind biological systems — particularly when we find many different examples of design logic that are found recurrently throughout life.

