Photo credit: ESA/Hubble and NASA, A. Nota, P. Massey, E. Sabbi, C. Murray, M. Zamani (ESA/Hubble).

Did our universe come from nothing, as some physicists have proposed? On a new episode of ID the Future, I critique the audacious claim that our universe popped into existence out of nothing. What is nothing? What isn’t nothing? And how does the universe from nothing claim actually imply the necessity for intelligent design? I share audio from the Science Uprising video series, as well a portion of an interview with Dr. Stephen Meyer, to help answer these questions.

This episode is built around a suggestion I recently received from an ID the Future listener. Timothy in South Australia wants to know where the theory that the universe was created from nothing came from, how old the idea is, and why some would accept the premise over intelligent design. Says Timothy: “When they say that ‘nothing’ is responsible for the creation of the universe, do they literally mean nothing at all? Or are they referring to something? If so, why do they say that ‘nothing’ created the universe? Doesn’t that phrasing mislead us to believe that ‘nothing’ has creative powers?”

To sort it out, we hear audio from Dr. Stephen Meyer and Dr. Brian Miller as they describe how scientists discovered that the universe had a beginning, and why some scientists have proposed exotic theories to get around the evidence of fine-tuning that has been discovered in recent decades. The “universe from nothing” idea, popularized by physicists like Stephen Hawking and Lawrence Krauss, is one of those exotic ideas. But rather than explain the origin of the universe in materialistic terms, the “universe from nothing” proposal actually bolsters the case for intelligent design, as Dr. Meyer explains. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Dig Deeper