Evolution Icon Evolution
Intelligent Design Icon Intelligent Design

Butterly Metamorphosis as a Test Case for Sternberg’s Immaterial Genome

May 15, 2025, 5:37 PM
Image source: Paul Nelson, via Discovery Institute.

Paul Nelson’s presentation from the Dallas Conference on Science and Faith is up. His subject is butterflies and metamorphosis. It’s wonderful and can be viewed below. I highly recommend it!

The caterpillar dissolves itself into what looks like undifferentiated goo and then rebuilds itself as a butterfly. It’s hard to see how materialist science could ever hope to explain what is directing metamorphosis, and how. After all, what is the “it” (in “itself”) that carries through from beginning to end in the process? The creature’s “self” seems to be lost along the way, in the goo, only to be reconstituted in this new form. I can see how Richard Sternberg’s way of thinking, summarized in my book Plato’s Revenge, could explain this. It appears to be a demonstration case for the immaterial genome.

In the book, I cite Alfred Russel Wallace who held a view similar to Sternberg’s, though without the structure of the latter’s technical and mathematical argument. In the 2011 book Metamorphosis, which I edited, we include an excellent essay by Michael Flannery clarifying that Wallace, co-discoverer with Darwin of the theory of natural selection, indeed held that the teleology in butterfly metamorphosis defies materialist explanations. He collected 23,000 butterflies, as Flannery reminds us, in his lifetime as a naturalist and thus knew something about them.

Click here to display content from YouTube.
Learn more in YouTube’s privacy policy.

Open "The Miracle of Butterfly Metamorphosis (2025 Dallas Conference on Science & Faith)" directly

Related

natural selectionmathematicsCharles Darwin
Dan Stern Cardinale: Comparative Biology, Invincible Ignorance
Michael Behe
May 12, 2025
16
Evolution
The Immaterial Genome: Richard Sternberg’s Labor of Love
Ann Gauger
May 12, 2025
6
Intelligent Design
Richard Sternberg’s Immaterial Genome Is Darwinism’s Silver Bullet
Evolution News
May 7, 2025
3
Intelligent Design
Plato’s Revenge: An Interview with David Klinghoffer
Andrew McDiarmid
May 1, 2025
2
Intelligent Design
To Do His Real Job, ET Doesn’t Need to Exist
Denyse O'Leary
April 27, 2025
5
Intelligent Design

Trending
Recommended

Archives

ATTN: UK Donors

The Center for Science & Culture has been approved to receive funds through Stewardship UK (Stewardship Services UKET Limited).