On a new episode of ID the Future, science writer David Klinghoffer reads from his new book Plato’s Revenge: The New Science of the Immaterial Genome, now available from Discovery Institute Press. This is a compact book, but it’s the story of a very big idea, and one that has the potential to usher in the next great revolution in biology.

As Klinghoffer relates in the Introduction to Plato’s Revenge, Sternberg’s work is set to change the predominant conception of the genome: “All familiar thinking about the genome assumes that it is, of course, purely material: the twisting strands of DNA and a few other physical structures in the cell…Sternberg goes further. He argues — sometimes from common-sensical and accessible evidence and sometimes from highly technical mathematical and biological realities — that the material resources of the physically instantiated portion of the genome are woefully inadequate to shape life from generation to generation. The conclusion still gives me a shiver.”

As our colleague Dr. Ann Gauger said of Sternberg’s thesis upon first learning of it years ago: “If that’s true, it changes everything.” Begin learning about the new science of the immaterial genome right now, so you’re better prepared to share it with friends and family, and so you’ll better understand Dr. Sternberg’s book detailing the idea when it comes out. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

