Join us for a Tuesday, May 13, lecture and discussion on the ways that science points to a Creator, co-hosted by the Center for Science and Culture and Open Door Ministry Presbyterian Church in Mt. Prospect, Illinois.

The evening will feature CSC Fellow Paul Nelson and CSC Education and Outreach Ambassador Brian DeVries. They will show the harmony between contemporary science and the Bible. We’ll give special attention to how humans are able to detect design in nature, new developments in science that illuminate these remarkable designs, and how these features dovetail with Scripture’s declaration that nature testifies to its Creator.

This event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.

Download this event flyer to share with your local network. Look here for more information.