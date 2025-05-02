The new book Plato’s Revenge: The New Science of the Immaterial Genome, by David Klinghoffer, introduces readers to the thought of mathematical biologist Richard Sternberg. Dr. Stephen Iacoboni was left “breathless in anticipation of Sternberg’s emerging synthesis”:

Some thirty years after Francis Crick proclaimed the central dogma of molecular biology and its attendant materialist triumph, serious doubts began to emerge. This led another theoretical biologist, one of Richard Sternberg’s early influences, Robert Rosen, to examine the question of Life Itself in rigorous detail. His conclusion regarding that reigning paradigm: “Something is missing, something big.” Now, some thirty years after Rosen, in Plato’s Revenge, David Klinghoffer masterfully chronicles Sternberg’s decades-long search to fill the void articulated by Rosen, fulfilling the quest to which fate, or perhaps Providence itself, had assigned to his brilliant career. Klinghoffer’s detailed yet accessible and engaging portrayal of such a demandingly wide-ranging topic leaves the reader breathless in anticipation of Sternberg’s emerging synthesis of what almost certainly will prove to be one of the most momentous developments in the history of science. STEPHEN IACOBONI, MD, AWARD-WINNING RESEARCHER, ONCOLOGIST, AND AUTHOR OF THE UNDYING SOUL AND TELOS: THE SCIENTIFIC BASIS FOR A LIFE OF PURPOSE

