Do you know a homeschool student who needs to learn biology or chemistry?

This fall, Discovery Institute Academy will be offering both High School Biology and High School Chemistry for the 2025-26 school year. These high-quality online courses are designed especially for homeschool students. The courses will cover the fundamentals of biology and chemistry and will also introduce students to the powerful evidence of intelligent design in nature. The courses will include video lectures, readings, lab activities, assignments, and more. They are designed to make it easy to teach science to your kids!

We know that different homeschool families have different needs, and so for the first time we will be offering three different options for each course:

Tier 1 is the full deal. It includes the online course and activities plus live instructional sessions each week with a science teacher who guides the course, grades assignments, answers questions, and provides feedback to students.

is the full deal. It includes the online course and activities plus live instructional sessions each week with a science teacher who guides the course, grades assignments, answers questions, and provides feedback to students. Tier 2 includes the online course and activities plus one weekly drop-in session where students can ask a science teacher questions.

includes the online course and activities plus one weekly drop-in session where students can ask a science teacher questions. Tier 3 is self-paced and only includes the online course — no teacher.

Even if you don’t have kids who can participate, would you please help us get the word out to those who do? For a limited time, parents who use the codes bio50 and chem50 to register will get $50 off tuition!

These courses are a wonderful way to begin to raise up the next generation of scientists — scientists who understand that we and our universe are intelligently designed.

Find more information about the courses at the Discovery Institute Academy website.