Photo credit; Chris De Hauwere, CC BY 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.

Biophysicist Dr. Cornelius Hunter has a fourth video response to biologist Dr. Dan Stern Cardinale at Rutgers, this time about the evolution of echolocation in bats. Dr. Dan, as he sometimes calls himself, urges viewers of his attack video on Michael Behe (“Michael Behe is DEFINITELY Lying”) to use Google Scholar to investigate the “literal books” of evolutionary explanations of cool things like bat wing evolution. It would be great if evolutionists could describe how such stuff came about, and I don’t mean by intelligent design.

Well, says Dr. Hunter, let’s try that with, say, bat echolocation evolution. How did it arise? Is a detailed description available out there? When I tried that search myself, the first paper that came up was this one:

Jones, Gareth, and Emma C. Teeling. “The evolution of echolocation in bats.” Trends in Ecology & Evolution 21, no. 3 (2006): 149-156.

That sounds promising. But as Dr. Hunter points out, the paper is one that he discussed in a 2016 debate with Darwin-partisan Michael Ruse, covered here at Evolution News and at Uncommon Descent. Hunter replays his analysis of the paper, and what it does is presuppose the evolution of echolocation in bats, not explain how that evolution came about, by what mechanism of unguided, unintelligent evolution. Explaining or describing, on one hand, and presupposing on the other, are very different things. This one is short and sweet: