Image source: YouTube / Clockwork (screenshot).

I recently stumbled across a YouTube channel (“Clockwork”) that has some of the best molecular animations and explanations of biochemistry that I have seen. These are great for college students, or others, to use to learn about biology. Here is one of their animations on DNA replication, a subject I have previously written on:

Display "Your Unstoppable Copy Machine｜DNA Replication" from YouTube Click here to display content from YouTube.

I have also previously written on the mechanical and molecular basis of hearing. Here is an animation on “the incredible mechanics that make you hear”:

Display "The Incredible Mechanics That Make You Hear" from YouTube Click here to display content from YouTube.

Another fascinating subject is the biochemistry of vision, which Michael Behe discusses in his book Darwin’s Black Box. Here is an animation that reveals the astounding complexity of photon detection:

Display "Where the Light Touches Your Eyes｜Phototransduction and Rhodopsin" from YouTube Click here to display content from YouTube.

It is hard to watch these animations and not come away with the strong sense that these systems are the product of a conscious mind. They involve a complex, purposeful arrangement of parts, which evince an intelligent cause. As Douglas Axe argues persuasively in his book, Undeniable: How Biology Confirms Our Intuition That Life is Designed, the reality of design in biology can be grasped implicitly even without technical expertise.

The design inference, of course, can be articulated at a highly technical level, but this is only necessary since technical rejoinders to the inference have been offered by Charles Darwin and his successors, who have sought to explain away the strong appearance of design without recourse to an actual designer. The technical argument, however, is only an explicit exposition of what most people throughout history have grasped at a more tacit level.