Image source: Darwin's God, via YouTube (screenshot).

I’m cracking up at Part 2 of Dr. Cornelius Hunter’s droll response to the “evolution professor,” whom he doesn’t name but is in fact Dan Stern Cardinale (aka Dr. Dan) of Rutgers University. (See here for Part 1.) Dr. Stern Cardinale had released a video calling biologist Michael Behe a liar, to which Hunter responds now, again, by showing where in fact it’s Stern Cardinale who “goes off.” This time on the evolution of bat wings.

Says Stern Cardinale, you can go online and easily find “literal books” (not figurative or imaginary books, mind you) on the subject, clearing away any doubts about bat wings. But Dr. Hunter did look up the literature and found that it casts little light on how bats got their wings via unguided evolution. He lists no fewer than seven “Bat Wing Evolution Problems.”

At Evolution News, Behe said that bat wing evolution was unexplained by neo-Darwinian processes alone. He wrote, “The killer question is, what could build cool new features, such as bats flying or whales living in the ocean? What could drive the construction of animals that had never before been seen on earth?” Evolution, unlike intelligent design, can’t explain those things, and Behe was right. Dan Stern Cardinale really shouldn’t have called him liar for stating the truth. That was not a good idea. Enjoy: