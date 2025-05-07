Image source: Darwin's God, via YouTube (screenshot).

“It is a serious accusation,” says Dr. Cornelius Hunter in a video response to Professor Dan Stern Cardinale, who declares in a video of his own, “Michael Behe is DEFINITELY Lying.” Not just “definitely lying,” mind you, but “DEFINITELY lying,” because when someone goes for the all caps option, you know he’s really serious.

Stern Cardinale, a biologist at Rutgers University, was responding to an article by Professor Behe at Evolution News (“Darwinism Is a Potemkin Theory of Evolution”). Hunter continues, “Saying ‘you’re wrong’ is one thing. Saying that ‘you’re lying’ is quite another. You better have your facts straight because in public discourse, the only thing worse than lying is falsely accusing someone else of lying. But that is what evolutionists do.” And it’s what Professor Stern Cardinale does.

We’ve sparred with him in the past. Casey Luskin and others handled Dr. Dan admirably on junk DNA. (See here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here.) If anybody sensible had been advising Dr. Dan, that person would have urged him not to level the “lying” charge. That’s really something to stay away from. Hunter responds in detail, even politely preferring not to name Stern Cardinale. This is Part 1 of the reply, detailing five false claims (so far) in Stern Cardinale’s video. I’ll let you know when Part 2 is up: