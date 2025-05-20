Photo credit: Jr Korpa via Unsplash.

Is your mind more than just your brain? Does the soul actually exist? These questions have been pondered for millennia. What does the latest scientific research suggest? On this ID the Future, renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Michael Egnor begins a conversation with me about his new book, with Denyse O’Leary, The Immortal Mind: A Neurosurgeon’s Case for the Existence of the Soul. Egnor makes a powerful case that our capacity for thought, reason, and free will points to something beyond mere brain function.

Dr. Egnor begins by clearly defining key terms like brain, mind, and soul, distinguishing the brain as an organ from the soul, which he defines as the principle of life encompassing everything characterizing a living person, including reason and free will. The mind, he explains, represents aspects of the soul associated with perception, memory, emotion, abstract thought, and free will. Egnor then illustrates the core debate in neuroscience by explaining the difference between the materialist view — that the mind is generated solely by the brain — and the dualist view, that the mind includes aspects not entirely dependent on the brain.

After defining terms, Egnor begins exploring the compelling evidence he has gathered across four decades of practice in neurosurgery. He recounts the remarkable results of split-brain surgery, where patients whose brain hemispheres are functionally disconnected still feel like one person and can process information presented separately to each hemisphere. This implies a part of their mind is not solely located in their brain. You’ll also hear about conjoined twins who share brain parts but maintain distinct intellects and free will, highlighting which aspects of the soul are not brain-based and cannot be shared.

Egnor also discusses Near-Death Experiences (NDEs). Learn about the surprisingly common, cross-cultural patterns of NDEs, including out-of-body experiences, tunnel journeys, and meetings with deceased relatives. Hear the astonishing, well-documented case of Pam Reynolds, who reported detailed perceptions while undergoing surgery where she was clinically dead, with her body cooled and heartbeat stopped.

Along the way, Dr. Egnor also boldly challenges the Darwinian view of the mind’s evolution, arguing that abstract thought and free will are immaterial and could not have arisen through natural selection. Learn why Dr. Egnor believes nature is not a closed system and that science alone cannot fully interpret its own findings. Drawing on ancient philosophers like Aristotle and Thomas Aquinas, he presents arguments for a cause outside of nature.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 1 of a two-part interview. In Part 2, we’ll explore Dr. Egnor’s personal journey from atheism to theism and more evidence for the immortality of the mind and the existence of the soul.

