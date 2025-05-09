Photo credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Dalcanton, R. J. Foley (UC Santa Cruz), C. Kilpatrick.

One of the great ironies about the way people discuss the fine-tuning argument is that both religious people and multiverse scientists mischaracterize it in the same way! Both groups say that the universe appears fine-tuned for life. While that’s kind of true, it overstates the case and makes for a less compelling argument.

First, let’s start off with what fine-tuning is for. The constants of nature — fixed numbers that determine fundamental quantities in nature, like the mass of an electron — have specific values that allow for the existence of a complex, ordered, and structured universe filled with atoms, molecules, planets, stars, galaxies, and life. If their values were even a bit different, none of those things would exist.

Overstating the Case

True, without fine-tuning there would be no life, but that’s only because life depends on everything else, like atoms and stars. It’s overstating the case to say the exclusive purpose of all fine-tuning is for life. Life is special, but it’s not the only amazing and wonderful thing in the universe.

Multiverse scientists say fine-tuning is for life because they need to explain fine-tuning without an intelligent cause. They argue: If there are an infinite number of other unobservable universes with different values for the constants, then it is reasonable to say that we happen to be in a universe that seems fine-tuned for life. This is because an intelligent observer couldn’t exist anywhere else! Multiverse scientists must argue that we live in a typical universe with intelligent observers. Of course, there are serious problems with multiverse theory, but that is a story for another day.

Many religious people want to say that fine-tuning is for life because then fine-tuning can serve as an argument for divine providence. But in saying too much, they threaten to lose the incredibly compelling argument from fine-tuning for the existence of God. In short, the fine-tuning argument can show an intelligent cause exists, but it can’t show divine providence. If you try to grab too much, you may end up with nothing at all.

