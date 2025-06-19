Can viewing life as designed enhance scientific research? On a new episode of ID the Future, I speak with physicist Dr. Brian Miller about the fruitful research that can result when engineering principles are applied to the study of biological systems. Dr. Miller is part of a group that brings together engineers, scientists, and scholars to demonstrate how engineering principles, patterns, and tools can deepen our understanding of biology. The group hosts an annual Conference on Engineering in Living Systems, sponsored by Discovery Institute, that highlights new insights and research projects in this bold new approach to the study of life.

Here, Dr. Miller explains how concepts from human engineering reveal an astonishing level of optimized design and interconnectedness within biological systems. As an example, he highlights the work of Stuart Burgess, who identified the four-bar linkage system — a common engineering motif for precisely delivering forces — in various biological structures. This pattern is found in fish jaws and vertebrate limbs, where it is applied in an ingenious and highly optimized way for the organism’s needs. Miller critically examines why an engineering view of life has been historically sidelined by Darwinian assumptions, which often led scientists to misinterpret biological features as poorly designed when they were, in fact, optimally engineered.

Dr. Miller also provides details about this year’s CELS conference, happening July 30 through August 2 in Seattle. It’s geared towards individuals who want to actively participate in research applying engineering principles to life, as well as graduate students and postdocs seeking inspiration for their research. The event promises to offer a deep understanding of cutting-edge research in the intelligent design community and the future of biology from an engineering perspective. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

