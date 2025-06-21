Evolution Icon Evolution
Faith & Science Icon Faith & Science
Intelligent Design Icon Intelligent Design

Behe, Meyer, and Lennox: Evidence for Design Is Growing

June 21, 2025, 7:57 AM
Photo source: YouTube (screenshot).

On a classic episode of ID the Future, Uncommon Knowledge host Peter Robinson sits down with Michael Behe, John Lennox, and Stephen Meyer, three of the leading voices in science and academia on the case for an intelligent designer of life and the universe. In the first half of a wide-ranging conversation in Fiesole, Italy, they explore the growing problems with modern evolutionary theory and the increasing evidence, uncovered by a rigorous application of the scientific method, that points to intentional design of the physical world.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 1 of a two-part conversation.

The conversation appears here with the generous permission of Peter Robinson and the Hoover Institution. 

Dig Deeper

  • In another discussion hosted by Peter Robinson, Stephen Meyer, David Berlinski, and David Gelernter discuss the mathematical challenges to Darwin’s theory of evolution:

Click here to display content from YouTube.
Learn more in YouTube’s privacy policy.

Open "Mathematical Challenges to Darwin’s Theory of Evolution" directly

Related

universemathematicsMichael Behe
A Conscious Universe?
Denyse O'Leary
June 17, 2025
6
Neuroscience & Mind
Interview: New Book Advances Skepticism as a Solution to Materialist Ideology
William A. Dembski
June 9, 2025
25
Faith & Science
Egnor: The Architecture of Reality
Evolution News
June 6, 2025
4
Neuroscience & Mind
The Paradox of Biological Reproduction 
Granville Sewell
May 30, 2025
6
Intelligent Design
The Purpose of Cosmic Fine-Tuning
Aaron Zimmer
May 8, 2025
2
Intelligent Design

Trending

Recommended

Archives

More Informationals

ATTN: UK Donors

The Center for Science & Culture has been approved to receive funds through Stewardship UK (Stewardship Services UKET Limited).