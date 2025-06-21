Photo source: YouTube (screenshot).

On a classic episode of ID the Future, Uncommon Knowledge host Peter Robinson sits down with Michael Behe, John Lennox, and Stephen Meyer, three of the leading voices in science and academia on the case for an intelligent designer of life and the universe. In the first half of a wide-ranging conversation in Fiesole, Italy, they explore the growing problems with modern evolutionary theory and the increasing evidence, uncovered by a rigorous application of the scientific method, that points to intentional design of the physical world.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 1 of a two-part conversation.

The conversation appears here with the generous permission of Peter Robinson and the Hoover Institution.

