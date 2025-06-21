Photo source: YouTube (screenshot).
On a classic episode of
ID the Future, Uncommon Knowledge host Peter Robinson sits down with Michael Behe, John Lennox, and Stephen Meyer, three of the leading voices in science and academia on the case for an intelligent designer of life and the universe. In the first half of a wide-ranging conversation in Fiesole, Italy, they explore the growing problems with modern evolutionary theory and the increasing evidence, uncovered by a rigorous application of the scientific method, that points to intentional design of the physical world.
. This is Part 1 of a two-part conversation. Download the podcast or listen to it here
The conversation appears here with the generous permission of Peter Robinson and the Hoover Institution.
Dig Deeper
In another discussion hosted by Peter Robinson, Stephen Meyer, David Berlinski, and David Gelernter discuss the mathematical challenges to Darwin’s theory of evolution:
Display "Mathematical Challenges to Darwin’s Theory of Evolution" from YouTube
Photo by Casey Sernaqué Director of Podcasting and Senior Fellow Andrew McDiarmid is Director of Podcasting and a Senior Fellow at the Discovery Institute. He is also a contributing writer to . He produces Mind Matters , a podcast from the Center for Science & Culture that presents the case, research, and implications of intelligent design and explores the debate over evolution. He writes and speaks regularly on the impact of technology on human living. His work has appeared in numerous publications, including the ID The Future New York Post, Houston Chronicle, The Daily Wire, San Francisco Chronicle, Real Clear Politics, Newsmax, The American Spectator, The Federalist, Technoskeptic Magazine, and elsewhere. In addition to his roles at the Discovery Institute, he promotes his homeland as host of the Scottish culture and music podcast Simply Scottish. Andrew holds an MA in Teaching from Seattle Pacific University and a BA in English/Creative Writing from the University of Washington. Share
Tags academia David Berlinski David Gelernter evolution evolutionary theory faith and science Fiesole ID the Future intelligent design intelligent designer intentional design Italy john lennox mathematics Michael Behe Peter Robinson physical world podcast science scientific method Stephen Meyer Uncommon Knowledge universe