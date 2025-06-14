Image credit: EC Tech - Adobe Stock.

On a new episode of ID the Future, Dr. Michael Egnor reads the Introduction to his new book The Immortal Mind: A Neurosurgeon’s Case for the Existence of the Soul, now available from Worthy Books.

In this reading, Dr. Egnor shares his journey from being a medical student who believed science could explain everything, including how consciousness emerges from the brain and whether we have a soul, to a neurosurgeon who questioned the conventional materialist view. He discusses how years of operating on and examining patients with brain damage led him to wonder how large parts of the brain could be removed without affecting a person’s mind or their ability to think, reason, believe, and desire. His personal story, including a profound experience in a hospital chapel during a family crisis, became a turning point that challenged his atheism and led him to believe that the immaterial aspects of our minds are real and that nature is an open system, not a closed one.

With the Introduction, Dr. Egnor sets the stage for his book’s exploration of how modern neuroscience and medicine offer compelling scientific evidence for the existence of the human soul. He argues that some abilities of the mind are actually separate from the brain, that our souls do not cease to live when our bodies die, and that minds can continue to exist and function even when brains are severely damaged. After 40 years of clinical practice and tens of thousands of patients, Dr. Egnor came to realize that “none of the materialist explanations we hear is the least bit credible.” It’s time to reject materialism as a model for the origin of mind and opt for the theory that better explains the scientific evidence: intelligent design.

Discover a neurosurgeon’s unique perspective, informed by over 7,000 brain operations, as he makes the case that human beings are spiritual, not merely physical creatures, and that science is compatible with the inference to God’s existence and the reality of the human soul. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

