Photo and image credit: Jody Sjogren, with permission.

Artistic license has been used to promote Darwinian evolution since the late 19th century. Icons of evolution have appeared in textbooks, journals, magazines, and other visual media to promote a materialist worldview that is light on evidence and weighty on assumption. But in 2000, a book came along — Icons of Evolution — that finally exposed the myths, exaggerations, and outright fakery behind ten of the most infamous icons of Darwin’s theory. On a new episode of ID the Future, I welcome the illustrator of that ground-breaking book, medical illustrator and artist Jody Sjogren, to discuss her experience of bringing these famous icons to life and working with author Dr. Jonathan Wells on the project. Jody also shares some of her memories of Dr. Wells, who passed away in 2024 at 82 years old. Dr. Wells was one of the first fellows at Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture and made significant contributions to intelligent design science.

For 43 years Jody ran her own business, Metamorphosis Studios, doing medical illustration, graphic design, aviation art, calligraphy, and floral oil painting. But a highlight of her career came in 2000 when she was given the job of illustrating Icons of Evolution. Jody describes what it was like to work with Dr. Wells to create 26 pen and ink illustrations and two color covers for the volume. She captures the spirit of their collaboration with some entertaining stories. The cover, for example, was to feature perhaps the most famous icon of evolution: the ape to man metamorphosis. But how do you accurately depict an image known to be scientifically dubious? Jody relates the humor and candor with which Dr. Wells helped her through that and other challenges of the project.

In a separate episode, I will continue the conversation as I talk to Jody about her career as an illustrator, including some of the insights she has gained about the similarities between organisms and machines, as well as what art can teach us about the mind of an intelligent designer.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 1 of a two-part conversation. Look for Part 2 next!

