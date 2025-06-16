Faith & Science Icon Faith & Science
The Birth of Science and of the Cosmos

June 15, 2025, 5:22 PM
Photo credit: NASA, ESA and Jesús Maíz Apellániz (Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía, Spain); Acknowledgment: Davide De Martin (ESA/Hubble).

Do we have to choose between science and God? Absolutely not, says philosopher of science Dr. Stephen Meyer. In fact, theistic ideas about nature actually inspired the rise of modern science. On a classic episode of ID the FutureReturn of the God Hypothesis author Stephen Meyer and radio host Michael Medved discuss the arguments presented in a series of short videos featuring Dr. Meyer that explore the increasingly strong scientific case for intelligent design and for the idea that the universe is the product of a transcendent mind. In their discussion, Meyer and Medved focus on how evidence of a cosmic beginning supports Judeo-Christian theism, and how the Judeo-Christian tradition inspired the birth of science. “It’s not just that scientists happened to be religious and therefore there was no conflict,” says Meyer. “Rather, they were pursuing scientific investigation of the natural world FOR religious reasons.” Learn about the surprising connection between science and faith at the birth of modern science in this brief and intriguing exchange. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Dig Deeper

  • Have you seen all five of Dr. Meyer’s “Science and God” PragerU series mentioned in this interview? Check them out here!
  • Dive deeper into three scientific discoveries that affirm theistic belief in Dr. Meyer’s latest book Return of the God Hypothesis.

