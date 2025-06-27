Image generated via ChatGPT.

Science is wonderful, fascinating, exciting — but if not handled correctly, it also poses some dilemmas. That’s why a group of young filmmakers have launched The Science Dilemma, a four-part series of videos as an extracurricular supplement for homeschool students and others. You can find the series at thesciencedilemma.com. It includes interviews with Stephen Meyer, Michael Behe, Casey Luskin, Thomas Woodward — stars of the intelligent design world. The aim is to prepare an audience of high schoolers, or younger, and of course their parents, to answer challenges to faith from what is presented as “science.” At the very least, they should know that there really are credible scientific answers out there. A trailer is here:

The Science Dilemma has also started a podcast with host Allan CP, who will be relatable to many in his audience. Upcoming guests include Dr. Behe, William Dembski, Michael Egnor, Douglas Axe, Robert J. Marks, Stephen Dilley, Paul Nelson, and others. This is a great idea, since intelligent design needs translating into terms that a middle school student can understand. First up on the podcast is Dr. Luskin, explaining the science that refutes the endlessly repeated myth about humans and chimpanzees being separated by a genetic distance of just 1 percent. That myth has profound consequences for our understanding of the place of human beings in nature. Are we exceptional or just another animal — extra-fancy chimps?

There is a powerful and perverse segment of the popular science and education establishment that wants to persuade young people in particular that they are nothing more than a clothed beast. Can anyone effectively explain to an all-ages cohort why the best science says otherwise? If anyone can, it’s Casey Luskin.