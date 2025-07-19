Photo credit: Jenny8lee, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.

For decades, evolutionary biologists considered non-coding regions of DNA as evolutionary junk, a paradigm that long dissuaded researchers from studying these little-understood portions of the genome. But a series of discoveries starting in 2008 has forced a major change in thinking about so-called “junk” DNA. Many examples of function have since been identified for the non-coding regions of DNA, and more are being uncovered each year. On a new episode of ID the Future, Dr. Casey Luskin reports on a pair of American biologists who were recently awarded the Nobel Prize for their discovery of function in what was previously considered junk DNA.

MicroRNAs are another case where the presumption of a genome bloated with useless debris has proven to be an impediment to science. Back in 1993, when microRNA and its role in post-transcriptional gene regulation was first identified, the development was met with skepticism and silence by a scientific community largely wedded to the assumption that non-coding regions of DNA must be junk. Now, the 2024 Nobel Prize raises the question with special poignancy: Did junk DNA thinking slow a Nobel Prize-worthy discovery from being recognized? The answer appears to be yes.

Luskin also notes that intelligent design scientists have long predicted function for “junk” DNA, going back to the 1990s. Our colleagues Richard Sternberg and William Dembski were early predictors, as critics of what Jonathan Wells called in a 2011 book, The Myth of Junk DNA. On that issue, ID has been vindicated over and over again, and now by the Nobel Committee. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Dig Deeper