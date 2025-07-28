Photo: Richard Dawkins, by Anders Hesselbom, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Philosopher and CSC Senior Fellow Stephen Dilley had a great and dryly amusing conversation with Allan CP on The Science Dilemma. Dr. Dilley brings out a very insightful point: Atheist evolutionists Jerry Coyne and Richard Dawkins draw on their own homemade theological claims to justify their evolutionary ones. Neither has a strong grasp of any religious tradition yet both pull out of the air views — in fact, views contradictory of each other! — about what God would or wouldn’t do, if there were a God which they say there is not. That is no way to reason about science. Dilley notes his finding that many biology textbooks, in explaining evolution, do the very same thing, perpetuating an error that goes back to Darwin himself. A very worthwhile conversation: