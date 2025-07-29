Photo credit: Adrian Yau via Unsplash.

Does intelligent design have a better answer for the origin of the universe and the origin of life than the standard neo-Darwinian explanation? On a new episode of ID the Future, we’ll enjoy the second half of a conversation about the scientific theory of intelligent design with geologist and attorney Dr. Casey Luskin and his wife, Discovery Institute Academy chemistry teacher Kristin Marais.

Image source: Discovery institute Academy.

In Part 2, Casey and Kristin discuss why intelligent design can offer a more satisfying explanation for the origin of the universe than competing theories. Casey also reviews the evidence for the fine-tuning of the laws and constants of the universe to allow for life, and the argument for design evidenced in the natural world. Listen as Casey uses Mount Rushmore and Mount Rainier to explain a key point about intelligent design’s approach to detecting design. Casey emphasizes that ID is not asking a theological question about whether everything is ultimately designed by God. Instead, it asks: “Where can we detect design?” and “Where can we see that intelligent cause was directly responsible?”

Kristin provides more detail about an important resource offered at by Discovery Institute Academy: her online high school chemistry course, and what students will get out of it. And if you have an interest in engaging in the debate over evolution and the origin of life and the universe, both Kristin and Casey have tips and advice on what to study and how to foster dialogue on these important topics. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

This conversation originally aired on the Apologetics Profile podcast. We’re grateful to the producers for permission to share it on ID the Future.

