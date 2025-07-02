Intelligent Design Icon Intelligent Design
Neuroscience & Mind Icon Neuroscience & Mind

For Better or Worse? Robert J. Marks on Our AI Future

July 2, 2025, 3:57 PM
Photo source: Science Dilemma, via YouTube.

My use of AI so far has been pretty much limited to recipes. It cuts through the work of a lot of excessively chatty food bloggers, and gets straight to the simplest version of whatever it is you want to make. You can ask it for variations, too (what if I want to oven-bake that souvlaki instead of grilling it?), which is very helpful. Yet I also feel guilty about helping to put the earnest and enthusiastic bloggers out of business.

Click here to display content from YouTube.
Learn more in YouTube’s privacy policy.

Open "Will AI Take Over Humanity? w/Dr. Robert J. Marks" directly

Mine is among the less weighty problems facing AI ethics, a subject I was glad to see Robert J. Marks addressing on a new episode of The Science Dilemma with the personable YouTuber Allan CP. Dr. Marks’s bottom line for the program’s mostly younger audience is that AI algorithms can never reproduce human creativity, being comfortable using AI is imperative, the threat to employment will likely be solved through the creativity of capitalism (I hope he’s right), and overall there’s no going back: the AI genie is already out of the bottle, for better or worse. 

Admittedly, I tend to think it’s for the worse. Why? The other night I watched the movie Her, about a man (Joaquin Phoenix) in a dystopian future Los Angeles who has a romantic relationship with an operating system (voiced by Scarlett Johansson). Things like that — that’s why.

Related

creativityartificial intelligencealgorithms
"Scientific Community" Undermines Trust
David Coppedge
May 29, 2025
10
Bioethics
The Math Behind the Immaterial Genome
Brian Miller
April 29, 2025
7
Intelligent Design
Mind Over Matter: A Revolution in Biology
Brian Miller
April 17, 2025
8
Intelligent Design
A Protest Against “AI Slop” and AI “Word Vomit"
David Klinghoffer
April 9, 2025
3
Neuroscience & Mind
“Doesn’t the Fossil Record Prove Darwin Right?”
David Klinghoffer
December 18, 2024
3
Paleontology

Trending

Recommended

Archives

More Informationals

ATTN: UK Donors

The Center for Science & Culture has been approved to receive funds through Stewardship UK (Stewardship Services UKET Limited).